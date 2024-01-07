Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $80,273.04 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.81 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

