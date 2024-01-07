Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,652,060 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,060 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Kenvue worth $69,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

