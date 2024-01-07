Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 41,052 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $111,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

