Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $104,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 34.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

