Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 27,875 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.61% of Tenable worth $131,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

