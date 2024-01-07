Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,239,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,499,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Axonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 456,659 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Axonics by 244.2% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

