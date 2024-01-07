Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Fortive worth $58,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

