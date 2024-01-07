Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $395.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

