Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $83,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

