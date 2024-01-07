Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $60,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

