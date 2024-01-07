Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $61.81 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $61,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $215.93 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

