Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.47% of Bio-Techne worth $154,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.8 %

TECH opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

