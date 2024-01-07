Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 545,429 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,429 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $137,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

