Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $65,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

