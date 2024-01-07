Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 35,222 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.54% of Dolby Laboratories worth $116,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.32 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.