Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,366 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Fastenal worth $76,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $61.98 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.