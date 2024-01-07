Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,771. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.