Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 2,120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

