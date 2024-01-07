Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. 92,240,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.73. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

