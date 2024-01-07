Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

FEZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 3,869,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,581. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

