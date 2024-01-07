Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

