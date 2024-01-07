Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.65. 189,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,862. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

