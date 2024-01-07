Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 6,058,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.