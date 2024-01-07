Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 34.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,398 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

