Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $102,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,890. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

