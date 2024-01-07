Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 861,146 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,850,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,079 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VONV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.