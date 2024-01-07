Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $382.10. The company had a trading volume of 423,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,593. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.68.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

