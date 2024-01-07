Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 246.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,682,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

