Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 229,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. 1,067,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

