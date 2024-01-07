Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 2,150,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

