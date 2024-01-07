Macroview Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,805,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,138,000 after acquiring an additional 353,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 321,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,733,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 370,632 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.39. 463,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

