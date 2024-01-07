Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,824,000 after buying an additional 1,145,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

