Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Marchex Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

