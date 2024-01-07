Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.28. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 12,095 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.