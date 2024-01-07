Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,426.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,434.86.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

