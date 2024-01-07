Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank raised its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 1,494,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.