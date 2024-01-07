Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %
Mastercard stock opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.
Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.