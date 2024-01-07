Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,643 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $22,095.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zuora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.29 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
