Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,643 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $22,095.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.29 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zuora by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Zuora by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Zuora by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

