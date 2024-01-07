Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMS. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %

Maximus stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Maximus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

