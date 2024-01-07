Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMS. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

