McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

