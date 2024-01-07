Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $278.88

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MERGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.88 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.01). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.99), with a volume of 105,565 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mears Group

Mears Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.83. The firm has a market cap of £311.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,203.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Mears Group

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.