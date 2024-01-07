Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $278.88

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.88 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.01). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.99), with a volume of 105,565 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, September 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.83. The firm has a market cap of £311.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,203.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

