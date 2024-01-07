Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $6.68. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 470 shares.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.