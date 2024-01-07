MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

