Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.68. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

