Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of MPAD stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Micropac Industries has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

