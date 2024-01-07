Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Plans $0.10 Annual Dividend

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Micropac Industries Price Performance

MPAD stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Micropac Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

About Micropac Industries

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

