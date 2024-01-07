Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 2,800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

