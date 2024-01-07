Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 382 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. 2,194,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,076. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

