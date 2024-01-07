Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.81. 3,011,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.27 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

